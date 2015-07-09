Best Coast Get Into Shape In The Video For ‘Feeling OK’

07.09.15 3 years ago 4 Comments

Best Coast won our Song of the Summer bracket with “California Nights,” the titular song from their most recent release. Now, they’ve released a new video for their song “Feeling OK.”

The video follows frontwoman Bethany Cosentino and the oft overlooked Bobb Bruno going about their day. A lot of exercising and aerobics are involved, at least for Cosentino. Bruno seems to mostly be into kicking back and eating burgers. There is also a cat involved, of course. This is Best Coast, after all.

It’s a delightful video for a very good song. All you out there who made “California Nights” Song of the Summer should check it out. You’ll probably enjoy it.

(Via Consequence of Sound)

