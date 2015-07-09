Best Coast Get Into Shape In The Video For ‘Feeling OK’

Best Coast won our Song of the Summer bracket with “California Nights,” the titular song from their most recent release. Now, they’ve released a new video for their song “Feeling OK.”
The video follows frontwoman Bethany Cosentino and the oft overlooked Bobb Bruno going about their day. A lot of exercising and aerobics are involved, at least for Cosentino. Bruno seems to mostly be into kicking back and eating burgers. There is also a cat involved, of course. This is Best Coast, after all.
It’s a delightful video for a very good song. All you out there who made “California Nights” Song of the Summer should check it out. You’ll probably enjoy it.
(Via Consequence of Sound)
The real song of the summer.
Horrible. They are just bad abusers of shoe gazer riffs with juvenile lyrics.
I was pissed that there was no “none of the above” selection in that lame “song of the summer” bracket. It basically came down to giant douche vs. turd sandwich. You about nailed it. They are a dumpster fire…..a dumpster full of soiled diapers, hair clippings, and human flesh.
This song is alot better than the “song of the summer” choice, for sure.