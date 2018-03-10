Unsplash

As somebody who writes about music for the internet, I have the privilege (or the curse of isolation, depending on how socially inclined you are) of working from home, meaning that I don’t have the same daily commute as a lot of people. Still, I have to leave the house and drive somewhere for one reason or another often enough, and when I’m behind the wheel, I like to surround myself with the right music for the mood.

The thing with driving, though, is that with the act of operating a motor vehicle comes a variety of moods. That’s evident in even the most classic, cliche “driving” songs: There’s the exciting rock of “Born To Be Wild,” contrasted starkly by the airy whimsy of “Going Up The Country.” That’s the sort of range I’ve tried to capture with this ten-track playlist of driving songs, so without further ado:

Real Estate — “Had To Hear”

There’s a small grouping of songs that when they come on, I can’t help but say, “Oh f*ck yeah.” This is one of those, and it’s the perfect start to a drive in almost any weather: It’s propulsive, has a subtly strong bass line, and it takes time to meander and get into a groove. It’s a simple song with great melody, and I can’t tell you how many times it’s made me smile with my hands at 10 and 2.