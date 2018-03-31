Getty Image

As much as the music industry changes and shifts, one thing that has very much stayed the same is the value of being on television. For a rising artist, making their late night television debut is a huge feather in their cap, marking a certain level of success that means something by every conceivable metric. Likewise, even the biggest, most respected artists in the world don’t shrug at the opportunity to be blasted into the TV sets of homes across the country. It’s an excuse to bring along unexpected collaborators, reimagine arrangements, or debut never-before-heard material.

The biggest drawback to late night performances is that, well, they are late at night. Often times, many of us are asleep when these great musical moments are happening, and it’s possible to miss the good ones in the ever-moving news cycle. So, we’ve rounded up 10 great late night performances from the last six months that you might have missed, touching on a wide range of genres, with one thread tying them together: These are moments that encapsulate just how special live music on television can be.

Camila Cabello – “Havana” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Forget the standard performances in front of the studio audience. Where The Tonight Show shines brightest is when The Roots, Jimmy, and an artist incorporate children’s instruments for a special rendition of a song. And even as far as these go, Camila Cabello‘s version of “Havana” in this format is special. Putting the rising pop star in this situation and seeing how her charisma easily eclipses everyone else involved in this performance is enlightening. She’s the kind of magnetic personality that viewers can’t take their eyes off of. In short, she’s the real deal, making this kids’ instrument interpretation her own.

Chris Stapleton ft. Sturgill Simpson – “Midnight Train To Memphis” on Saturday Night Live

Just playing SNL is a big enough deal for most artists. But occasionally, the musical guest will do something unexpected and special that takes their appearance through the stratosphere. For country giant Chris Stapleton, that meant bringing along fellow star Sturgill Simpson for an unannounced guest spot on “Midnight Train To Memphis.” Sturgill helps with both his guitar and vocal work, leaving anyone that wasn’t already familiar to wonder who was getting so much screen time along with Stapleton. Nonchalantly bringing along another musician who is almost your equal in popularity and esteem? That might be the biggest flex of all.

Taylor Swift – “New Year’s Day” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Arguably the best song on Taylor Swift’s new album Reputation, “New Year’s Day” held extra significance when it was played for Jimmy Fallon. Swift appeared as a special guest following the death of Fallon’s mother, and lyrics from the song found a special meaning for the host. It made for one of the most touching music stories of the past several months, and for one of the most memorable performances ever to appear on the show.