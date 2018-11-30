Dirty Hit/Atlantic/Columbia

JID established himself as the story of the week early on when he dropped his exemplary new album DiCaprio 2 on Monday, but there’s still plenty to get excited about here at the end of the week. Earl Sweatshirt dropped his highly anticipated follow-up to his 2015 record I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside, Meek Mill is back with his feature-heavy first record after spending a few months behind bars, and Lil Baby continues his quick ascent with yet another release.

In terms of non-hip-hop things, The 1975 make their case for being the best rock band of today with their new record, Jeff Tweedy shared his first solo album of original material, and Coldplay are undergoing an identity crisis on their new EP.

Earl Sweatshirt — Some Rap Songs

Earl’s been away for a long time, but now he’s back with a record that’s been anticipated for a while. He delivers on it, too, keeping things short and woozy as he often does on tracks like “Nowhere2go” and “The Mint.”

The 1975 — A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

The are few people doing pop-rock better than The 1975 right now, and their new album is filled with invigorating energy and catchy hooks, with those two qualities perhaps best exemplified by the frenetic “Give Yourself A Try” and the soaring “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You).”

Meek Mill — Championships

It wasn’t an easy road for Meek to get here, but his first post-prison album has arrived. It’s loaded with guests, too, most notably his former adversary Drake.