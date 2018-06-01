Sub Pop/G.O.O.D. Music/ATO Records

The Pulse is the Uproxx Music guide to the best new albums, mixtapes, and other music releases that matter this week. Find our complete list of the records coming out in June here.

Kanye West promised a new album on June 1 (aka today), and after playing the record for a select group of people at a listening party last night, it’s finally here, complete with a dad joke on the album cover: “I hate being bi-polar, it’s awesome.” Meanwhile, Father John Misty’s lush new record is here, along with fresh releases from Natalie Prass, Black Thought, and others.

Kanye West — Ye

Hours after the livestream last night, the latest from Kanye has dropped this morning. On the seven-track EP — which features Ty Dolla Sign, Jeremih, Kid Cudi, and 070 Shake — Kanye raps about a variety of topics, including Kim Kardashian leaving him, Stormy Daniels, bipolar disorder, Russell Simmons, Tristan Thompson, and #MeToo.

Father John Misty — God’s Favorite Customer

Father John Misty is as existential and self-aware as ever on his latest, especially on “Mr. Tillman,” which is about his stay at a hotel. That sardonic energy permeates much of the album, which is also lush, lovelorn, and other adjectives people attach to Father John Misty to express that he’s ambitious and talented.

Read our review of the album here.