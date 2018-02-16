Matador/Atlantic/Merge

The Pulse is the Uproxx Music guide to the best new albums, mixtapes, and other music releases that matter this week.

If you got excited about Car Seat Headrest and Smash Mouth covering each other’s songs, then I have a treat for you: Car Seat Headrest has a whole new album today, and on it, it’s sort of like he’s covering himself. What convenient timing! But wait, there’s more: Nipsey Hussle is taking his victory lap, Belle And Sebastian wrap up their 3-EP series, and there are also new releases from Superchunk, Johanna Warren, Ought, U.S. Girls, and Cozz.

Car Seat Headrest — Twin Fantasy

Before he got wide attention, Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo was prolific and released a bunch of albums on Bandcamp. Now that he’s made more of a name for himself in mainstream indie, he’s decided to re-record his 2011 album Twin Fantasy, and it’s a fascinating modernization of Toledo’s more experimental Bandcamp days: Five tracks run for more than six minutes, while two of those are longer than 13 minutes.