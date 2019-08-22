All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

Getty Image

This week’s hip-hop preview is jam-packed. Rapsody, Brockhampton, and Jeezy are the headliners, but don’t sleep on the names further down the lineup, as you’ll definitely be hearing more from these burgeoning talents in the future. Without further preamble, here are the best hip-hop albums being released this week.

Brockhampton — Ginger

The self-declared “boy band” returns after a strong showing in 2018 with Iridescence. They’re older, wiser, more polished, and with a full arsenal of creative, innovative videos including “Boy Bye,” “I Been Born Again,” “If You Pray Right,” and “No Halo.” The year they’ve spent touring and writing has apparently paid off.

G Perico — Ten Eight

LA gangsta rap stalwart G Perico has been slowly building his buzz with a steady stream of G-funk-inspired releases including All Blue, 2 Tha Left, and 2018’s Guess What? EP. The lead single from Ten Eight is “Big Raccs” produced by Sonny Digital, suggesting Perico may be expanding his musical palette on this release, while still sticking to his lifestyle raps and hoodrat-loving ways.

Jeezy — TM104: The Legend of the Snowman

The Thug Motivation series is iconic in certain hip-hop circles and while Jeezy’s shine has dimmed somewhat since his debut in 2005, in a year of big sequels like Nas’ Lost Tapes 2 and Rick Ross’ Port Of Miami 2, it’s only right that the Snowman gives fans another taste of nostalgia by returning to the early trap sound that once made him a household name. Lead single “1 Time“shows off Jeezy’s improved flow on a trunk-shaking beat that sounds like, a modern evolution of his original sound.