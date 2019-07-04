All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

Getty Image

Much-hyped releases from some of rap’s hottest emerging talents headline this week in hip-hop. This week is also destined to be a fan favorite of 2019 so far, as it prominently features a few artists and groups they’ve been excited about, including Dreamville’s roster of breakout stars. 03 Greedo also gets an assist from a surprising collaborator, another gift from the rush of recording sessions he completed between his 20-year sentencing to 20 years and his incarceration. Finally, legacy rapper Jaden Smith, whose 2017 debut Syre impressed with its adventurousness and lyrical dexterity, makes his long-awaited return after thrilling enormous festival crowds with his high-energy performances. Let’s break it down.

03 Greedo And Travis Barker, Meet The Drummers

Alamo Records

Just judging from the first single, “Cellout,” whatever time these two got in the studio together was clearly not enough to satisfy their talent and chemistry. At only five tracks, this EP seems like more of a snack or taste test of what they’re capable of. Greedo promised that he’d reconnect with the Blink 182 drummer at the end of his sentence — we can only hope that his legal team somehow gets those 20 years commuted down to time served, because it’s clear he and Travis enjoyed working together.