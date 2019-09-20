All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

There’s a lot of variety in this week’s hip-hop releases, from woozy grunge-trap to thought-provoking, soulful throwback projects — even some frothy pop-rap. Whatever flavor of hip-hop listeners are looking for, it’s dropping this week.

One of our favorite projects this week is Gilda from Kemba — formerly known as YC The Cynic — the Bronx, New York rapper who made waves in 2016 with rumors that he’d signed to Top Dawg Entertainment, home of perennial favorites like Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and Schoolboy Q. Dedicated to the rapper’s late mother, Gilda is a soulful love letter to his biggest inspiration and his growth in the hip-hop game.

Meanwhile, Macklemore protege Travis Thompson comes into his own on his debut album, New York purist rap veterans Skyzoo and Pete Rock link up for a good, old-fashioned beats-and-rhymes throwdown, Lil Tracy carries the emo-rap flame for his late buddy Lil Peep, and bubbly singer-rapper Gashi drops his latest after sneaking out some of 2019’s hotter club hits with DJ Snake and French Montana earlier this year.