The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Big Freedia — Central City Although it’s not technically a rap album, Big Freedia is the Queen of Bounce and bounce is a cousin of hip-hop. There are also just enough rappers to satisfy even the staunchest hip-hop head, including Lil Wayne and Kamaiyah.

Coi Leray — Coi Coi Leray’s second album continues her staples of experimentation and trying out new sounds. The overall vibe feels like jock jams pushed to their maximum energy, keeping the party cranked and at capacity. Dom Kennedy & Teeflii — I Love Stocker Dom and Teeflii have long had a cool collaborative chemistry, and they finally join forces for a full-length project. It’s every bit as smooth and breezy as you’d expect from the two West Coast veterans.

Young Thug — Business Is Business Metro Boomin produced this entire project, which was recorded ahead of Young Thug’s seemingly interminable wait for his RICO trials. Shading in the blanks are 21 Savage, Drake, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and Travis Scott — the usual suspects. Singles/Videos

Busta Rhymes — “Beach Ball” Feat. BIA With a beat that bounces like its namesake, Busta’s latest single could background the most boisterous of beach parties — or club nights. Joyner Lucas — “Broski” Joyner Lucas is fed up with the fake love from longtime friends turned jealous haters, detailing just how one gets to be the other with the help of Rotimi, who plays the narrator/ill-wisher in the video.

King Von — “Robberies” The late King Von clearly had plenty of music stashed before his death. His estate has released just another sample that exemplifies the truly towering loss of the Chicago rap favorite. Rowdy Rebel — “Posture” Feat. Fivio Foreign & Fetty Luciano Another drill masterpiece from the Brooklyn pioneer sees Rowdy teaming up with a pair of his many stylistic kids for a boastful, defiant street anthem.