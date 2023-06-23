The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Coi Leray, Juice WRLD, Young Thug and more.
Happy XXL Freshman week! The 2023 edition of the much-discussed annual list is out, and despite missing at least one obvious name, it generated nearly as much attention as a certain missing seafaring research vessel. Meanwhile, Pharrell had his first fashion show as head designer of Louis Vuitton, premiering a new, beef-baiting Clipse song as well as a duet performance with Jay-Z. Gunna, Lil Tjay, Little Simz, and Young Nudy all dropped videos too.
New releases this week came from Finesse2Tymes, Kali, and Sexyy Red (“Shiesty“), Young Thug (Business Is Business featuring “Parade On Cleveland“), Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj (“Barbie World“), Juice WRLD and Cordae (“Doomsday“), GloRilla (“Put It On Da Floor“), and Stormzy (“Toxic Trait“).
Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending June 23, 2023.
Albums/EPs/Mixtapes
Big Freedia — Central City
Although it’s not technically a rap album, Big Freedia is the Queen of Bounce and bounce is a cousin of hip-hop. There are also just enough rappers to satisfy even the staunchest hip-hop head, including Lil Wayne and Kamaiyah.
Coi Leray — Coi
Coi Leray’s second album continues her staples of experimentation and trying out new sounds. The overall vibe feels like jock jams pushed to their maximum energy, keeping the party cranked and at capacity.
Dom Kennedy & Teeflii — I Love Stocker
Dom and Teeflii have long had a cool collaborative chemistry, and they finally join forces for a full-length project. It’s every bit as smooth and breezy as you’d expect from the two West Coast veterans.
Young Thug — Business Is Business
Metro Boomin produced this entire project, which was recorded ahead of Young Thug’s seemingly interminable wait for his RICO trials. Shading in the blanks are 21 Savage, Drake, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and Travis Scott — the usual suspects.
Singles/Videos
Busta Rhymes — “Beach Ball” Feat. BIA
With a beat that bounces like its namesake, Busta’s latest single could background the most boisterous of beach parties — or club nights.
Joyner Lucas — “Broski”
Joyner Lucas is fed up with the fake love from longtime friends turned jealous haters, detailing just how one gets to be the other with the help of Rotimi, who plays the narrator/ill-wisher in the video.
King Von — “Robberies”
The late King Von clearly had plenty of music stashed before his death. His estate has released just another sample that exemplifies the truly towering loss of the Chicago rap favorite.
Rowdy Rebel — “Posture” Feat. Fivio Foreign & Fetty Luciano
Another drill masterpiece from the Brooklyn pioneer sees Rowdy teaming up with a pair of his many stylistic kids for a boastful, defiant street anthem.
Travis Thompson & Jake One — “Same Ole Drop”
The Seattle rapper collaborated with producer Jake One on a new project that’s well worth the listen — especially if bar-forward, sample-heavy hip-hop is your thing.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.