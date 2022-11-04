The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Drake, 21 Savage, and more. Listen, with those two names in the mix — let alone alone the same project — it’s no wonder so many artists were willing to move off the date, expecting them to take up all the air. Still, plenty of artists still put some skin in the game throughout the week. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie dropped “Ballin” from the NBA 2K23 soundtrack while Brockhampton shared “Big P*ssy” ahead of their final group album. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending November 4, 2022.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Bobby Sessions — I’d Rather Keep It To Myself Dallas rapper Bobby Sessions follows up his 2020 album Manifest with a short EP of more confessional, fiery, revolutionary rap.

Drake & 21 Savage — Her Loss The most anticipated project of the week has turned out to be its most controversial. Although both principal rappers are at the top of their game and push each other professionally, a number of the bigger star’s lyrics have become distractions as fans debate the tastefulness of some of his double entendre. Lecrae — Church Clothes 4 Lecrae is back with the follow-up to 2020’s Restoration, tapping Andy Mineo, PJ Morton, and more for a 13-track effort adding to his long-running Church Clothes mixtape series.

Various Artists — Music From And Inspired By Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Just like its predecessor, the Black Panther sequel gets an impressive compilation of both American and African talents, running the gamut from Afrobeats and grime to hip-hop and R&B, reflecting the film’s themes and setting. There are contributions from artists all over the diaspora including Burna Boy, E-40, Stormzy, and Tobe Nwigwe, among others. Singles/Videos

Headie One & Koba LaD — “Link In The Ends” UK drill upstart Headie One teams up with French rapper Koba LaD for a defiant anthem laced with smirking wordplay and boasts. Macklemore — “Faithful” feat. NLE Choppa What might seem to be an unexpected collaboration between an odd couple has a strong thematic throughline that sees them meditating on the results of drug abuse on their friends and family and lives.

MIKE — “What Do I Do?” MIKE’s abstract stylings remain consistent as he builds up to the release of his upcoming album, What Do I Do? NLE Choppa — “Ice Spice” Giving a nod to the viral sensation — who didn’t seem to completely appreciate the gesture — Choppa captures a little search traffic with his slick new single.