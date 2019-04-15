All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw Anderson .Paak offer up his second album in just the last six months, Childish Gambino unveil his new film project, and BTS furthering their dominance of the pop world. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Anderson .Paak — Ventura

What do you do when you drop your sophomore album near the end of the year and lineup an intense year of touring and festivals to follow? Well, for Anderson .Paak, the answer was to offer up another album before the dust even settles. Less than six months after Oxnard, we get Ventura, with the hip-hop showman bringing Andre 3000, Smokey Robinson, and Brandy along for the ride, as well as a feature from the late Nate Dogg. Genius does not rest.

Childish Gambino — Guava Island

Amazon

For his headlining appearance at Coachella, Donald Glover had something special in mind. He timed his appearance to the release of Guava Island, an hour-long film that features some of Gambino’s recent offerings, including “This Is America.” Rihanna appears in the movie but doesn’t sing, but the move showcases Gambino’s penchant for big gestures, not satisfied with just a regular album rollout. Read our review here.