All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw bold new material from two major artists from different parts of the pop spectrum: Billie Eilish and Beyonce. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Billie Eilish — “My Future” Instead of touring behind her wildly successful debut album, Billie Eilish and Finneas have been getting to work on new music. The first fruit of those efforts, “My Future,” surfaced last week, and impressively, it was recorded in just two days. Beyonce — The Lion King: The Gift (Deluxe) The big Beyonce story of last week was the Disney+ premiere of Black Is King, but alongside the movie, Queen Bey also dropped a deluxe edition of The Gift. Additionally, the new release spawned a fresh video for “Already.”

Travis Barker — “Forever” Feat. Run The Jewels There’s no such thing as too much Run The Jewels, so thank goodness for Travis Barker. He recruited the hip-hop duo do join him on “Forever,” a new single on which the intensities of all three artists amp each other up. Fontaines DC — A Hero’s Death The band’s guitarist Carlos O’Connell told Uproxx of the group’s new album, “We just came to accept that we were feeling differently and the music we were to write shouldn’t in any way keep in mind what we’ve written before. We should just be allowed to write as honestly at the time of writing it. I look forward to playing these songs live and I don’t really know what the performance will be like. I’m excited to see what it feels like to be full of energy and feeling vulnerable at the same time.”

Lil Wayne — “Thug Life” Feat. Jay Jones and Gudda Gudda After kicking off the year with Funeral, Lil Wayne is ready for new endeavors. His latest is “Thug Life,” a look at, well, life as a thug, that features Young Money rappers Jay Jones and Gudda Gudda. Dominic Fike — What Could Possibly Go Wrong After delaying his album due to incidents of police violence in the US, Fike has finally released What Could Possibly Go Wrong. The genre-crossing artist impresses on his debut album, which should be the first of many fascinating endeavors.

ASAP Ferg — “Move Ya Hips” Feat. Nicki Minaj and MadeInTYO A month ago, Nicki told her fans to pester ASAP Ferg into sharing their then-unreleased collaboration “Move Ya Hips.” That tactic apparently worked, as now, the track is out. Between the two rappers trading bars, MadeInTYO also contributes a catchy chorus. NLE Choppa — “Narrow Road” Feat. Lil Baby Lil Baby has had a substantial 2020, and last week, he shared the wealth with NLE Choppa. He joined the rising rapper (whose major-label debut comes later this year) on “Narrow Road” and its driving beat, on which Choppa offers a more patient delivery than is typical.