All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw the highly anticipated debut album from Billie Eilish, Lil Uzi Vert leak his own massive single, and Sky Ferreira’s lush return to the spotlight. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Billie Eilish — When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Not since Lorde has a teen pop star had this much hype. Of course, Billie Eilish is hard to compare to Lorde or any other rising artists because her aesthetic and sensibility seems so much her own, the kind of fully-formed vision that most artists take a career to cultivate. With her long-awaited debut album now available for the world, it’s Billie’s time to shine.

03 Greedo — “Traphouse” Feat. Shoreline Mafia

03 Greedo continues to offer new music from behind bars produced by Mustard. This time Shoreline Mafia joins in on the collaboration which is getting a full album release next week, but this standalone combines inspired bars with an infectious, modulated hook. It’s a distinctly LA sound from one of the cities best rappers, who will hopefully be returned from incarceration before too long.