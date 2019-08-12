All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw a surprisingly early release from Bon Iver, and the Megan Thee Stallion song everybody has been waiting for. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Bon Iver — i,i

The latest from Justin Vernon and company was supposed to come out at the end of August, but after a series of listening parties this week, Bon Iver went ahead and released the whole thing a few weeks early. While Bon Iver was once a stage name for Vernon, he is truly embracing a band-centric approach on this one, as it features contributions from Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak, James Blake, Brad and Phil Cook, Aaron and Bryce Dessner of The National, Bruce Hornsby, Moses Sumney, and many others.

Rick Ross — Port Of Miami 2

Rick Ross’ latest is the highest-profile hip-hop release of the week, and that’s partially due to who is (and isn’t) on it. There’s a posthumous feature from Nipsey Hussle, and there’s also “Maybach Music VI,” which features Lil Wayne and John Legend. The latter track was initially supposed to include Pusha T as well, but for one reason or another, Pusha’s verse is only heard in a leaked demo version of the track.