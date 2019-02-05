All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw Girlpool offer up their third career album, standout hip-hop releases from G Herbo and Lil Xan, and found Cage The Elephant proving why they are one of rock’s most underrated bands. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Girlpool – What Chaos Is Imaginary

There’s something about the embrace of Cleo Tucker and Harmony Tividad on the cover of their new album, What Chaos Is Imaginary, that is striking. Maybe it’s just the intimacy between the two bandmates, or the sky behind them that exudes optimism, but there’s a warmth and comfort in the image that stops me in my tracks every time I see it. Girlpool’s music operates the same way, with this third career collection expanding upon the duo’s full-band sound and penchant for affecting harmonies.

Broods – Don’t Feed The Pop Monster

Following a stint opening for Taylor Swift in Australia and New Zealand, New Zealand pop siblings Broods seem ready to make the next step. The singles from Don’t Feed The Pop Monster have been particularly strong, including the airy “Everything Goes (Wow),” leading to believe that the rest of the album should follow suit. Good pop groups are hard to find, and Broods seem ready for the bigger spotlight.