All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw Chance The Rapper’s debut “owbum” and some anticipated new songs from Big Sean. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Chance The Rapper — The Big Day

Ed Sheeran isn’t the only big-time star to drop an album full of great and fascinating collaborations this year. Chance The Rapper is the clear star of The Big Day, but the list of collaborators is eclectic and delightful. Some highlights: Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, Randy Newman, Shawn Mendes, Justin Vernon, Gucci Mane, Nicki Minaj, Smino, and plenty more beyond that.

Drake and Rick Ross — “Gold Roses”

Following the Toronto Raptors’ win in this year’s NBA Finals, Drake teamed up with Rick Ross for a new track, “Money In The Grave.” Now the pair is back together on a new single, “Gold Roses,” which features a minimalistic beat and the two rapping about success.