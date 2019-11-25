All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week. This week saw a whole lot of new Coldplay songs, and the long-awaited return of PartyNextDoor. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Coldplay — Everyday Life There have been Coldplay break-up rumors in recent years, but rumors is all they were. Chris Martin and company are decidedly still together, as they have just released a new double album, Everyday Life. They celebrated the record with a special release day performance in Jordan, and that’s about all the touring they’ll do in support of the album (at least until they can figure out a better way to bring a huge production around the world). PartyNextDoor — “Loyal” Feat. Drake and “The News” The world of PartyNextDoor has been a quiet one for the past few years, but the Canadian musician returned in a big way last week. He dropped a pair of new songs: “The News” and “Loyal,” the latter of which features his OVO boss Drake. There’s no new album announcement yet, but PartyNextDoor sounds ready to deliver a great one.

Maggie Rogers — “Love You For A Long Time” Maggie Rogers was a dominant force in 2018 thanks to Heard It In A Past Life, so much so that she earned herself a Best New Artist nomination at the 2020 Grammys. After hearing that news, Rogers decided to celebrate with “Love You For A Long Time,” her first new track of the year. It veers into more country-influenced territory than he previous material, showing that Rogers has plenty of creative inspiration left for her eventual second album. Ciara — “Melanin” Feat. Lupita Nyong’o, City Girls, Ester Dean, and La La Anthony Once upon a time, Lupita Nyong’o freestyled on The Tonight Show. That actually happened, and so did this: Ciara has a new song called “Melanin,” and it features Nyong’o doing some honest-to-goodness rapping. Ciara and Nyong’o are joined by an eclectic crew on the track that also includes City Girls, Ester Dean, and La La Anthony.

Stormzy — “Own It” Feat. Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy Ed Sheeran got an assist from fellow countryman Stormzy earlier this year for his No. 6 Collaborations Project album, and now Sheeran has returned the favor on Stormzy’s “Own It.” On the track, the pair (as well as Burna Boy) share some passionate words about the objects of their respective affections. Mark Ronson and Anderson .Paak — “Then There Were Two” Anderson .Paak is set to play a role in the Trolls World Tour soundtrack, and he will also be a part of the Spies In Disguise soundtrack, thanks to his Mark Ronson collaboration “Then There Were Two.” It’s a soulful tune that’s right in .Paak’s wheelhouse, so if the two albums .Paak released over the past year and change somehow weren’t enough, here’s some more.

Phoebe Bridgers — “Georgia Lee” Tom Waits’ impact on music is immeasurable, and now a bunch of talented women have come together to honor the legend on the compilation, Come On Up To The House: Women Sing Tom Waits. Among them is Phoebe Bridgers, whose song choice of “Georgia Lee” was carefully considered. She wrote of the song, “This song is about the murder of a 12-year-old black girl named Georgia Lee Moses. No one published anything about her disappearance until after her body was found. It is important.” Frances Quinlan — “Now That I’m Back” Back in the day, the Frances Quinlan-led group Hop Along was actually a Quinlan solo project, and now she is returning to her roots with a new solo album under her own name. Naturally, the new material is personal, and Quinlan says that “Now That I’m Back” is the start of her journey to “compromise for the sake of understanding someone outside myself.”