All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with the best new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of new music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw a timely remix of DaBaby’s No. 1 song and a young duo showing great maturity. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the rest of the best new music this week below.

DaBaby — “Rockstar (BLM Remix)” Feat. Roddy Ricch DaBaby previously previewed a remix of “Rockstar” with new lyrics about current events, but now he has officially released the “BLM Remix” of his chart-topping single. Addressing the nationwide protests, DaBaby raps, “Rockstars, n****, just watch the news, they burnin’ cop cars, n**** / Kill another n****, break the law, then call us outlaws, n**** / What happened? Want us to keep it peaceful.” Pop Smoke — “Make It Rain” While last week brought the announcement that Pop Smoke’s posthumous album has been delayed, it also brought a new track from the late rapper. On “Make It Rain,” Smoke secured a feature from Rowdy Rebel.

RMR — Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art RMR emerged as a meme with his expectation-subverting “Rascal” video, but he quickly established himself as more than a novelty. Now, he has given fans more to sink their teeth into with his debut EP, which features appearances from Future, Lil Baby, and Westside Gunn. Lil Keed — “Fox 5” Feat. Gunna Lil Keed and Gunna had a bit of an incident at their recent video shoot (for which Young Thug took the blame), but they managed just fine. In fact, they emerged with a clip for “Fox 5,” on which they attest that, despite the headlines they made while filming the clip, they wouldn’t be finding themselves on the news.

Lil Baby — “The Bigger Picture” On the latest from Lil Baby, the rapper, like many others, is seeking systemic change in light of what’s happening in the US at the moment. What has changed already is the chart status of Lil Baby’s new album, as My Turn just found its way back to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. NLE Choppa — “Shotta Flow 5” People’s homes are their safe haven right now… unless you’re NLE Choppa in his new “Shotta Flow 5” video. In the clip directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett, Choppa wakes up to an intruder in his closet, and the chase gets pretty wild from there.

Kid Laroi — “Go” Feat. Juice WRLD Juice WRLD had popped up on a number of tracks since his death about half a year ago now, and he has emerged again on another one. “Go” is the latest single from Kid Laroi, and the 16-year-old got a big-time assist via a verse from Juice, who previously served as a mentor for the young Australian rapper. Gorillaz — “Friday 13th” Feat. Octavian Gorillaz’s Song Machine carried on last week with another collaboration for the group, the Octavian-featuring “Friday 13th.” Octavian takes the lead here, dominating vocally on the relaxed groove from Gorillaz.