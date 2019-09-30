All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw a fresh French Montana track that’s stacked with big guests, and the return of Nicki Minaj. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.