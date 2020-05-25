All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw the first meet-up between two pop titans and a long-awaited album from The 1975. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me” Gaga and Grande have dominated the pop landscape over the past decade or so, and now they have collaborated on some of the best new music this week. They shared a video for “Rain On Me” today, and it delivers on all the gushing the two have done about each other leading up to it. The 1975 — Notes On A Conditional Form On their highly anticipated new album, The 1975 touch upon a number of different styles. Notes On A Conditional Form has everything from a touching ode to friendship in “Guys” to the full-on rock assault of “People.”

The Weeknd — “In Your Eyes (Remix)” Feat. Doja Cat Following her first-ever stay at No. 1, Doja Cat linked up with another chart-topper in The Weeknd. She lends her voice to a remix of “In Your Eyes,” providing another lyrical dimension to the song about a destructive relationship. Gunna — Wunna Gunna traveled the world to make his latest effort, and now his second album is here. Given Gunna’s place among today’s hip-hop’s elites, he got some heavy-hitters to guest on the album, including Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Travis Scott, and Young Thug.

Migos — “Need It” Feat. Youngboy Never Broke Again Recent high school graduate Quavo and the rest of Migos are working on an album that may or may not be titled Culture III. Regardless, they shared new material last week with “Need It,” a Youngboy Never Broke Again-featuring track that departs from their recent Auto-Tuned ways. Phoebe Bridgers — “I See You” Phoebe Bridgers is readying her second solo album, and she previewed it with “I See You.” She co-wrote the track with her ex-boyfriend (and frequent collaborator), and — here’s the kicker — it’s about their break-up.”

Carly Rae Jepsen — Dedicated Side B Carly Rae Jepsen’s B-sides have become beloved among fans, and now she has unleashed another batch of them. She teased a collection of more material from the Dedicated sessions, and almost instantly after, a new collection of bops was released. Jeff Rosenstock — No Dream The indie-rock hero has a penchant for surprise albums: Post- came out with any advance warning, and last week, he gave the same treatment to his latest release, No Dream.

El-P — “Mama’s Hurt” and “This Is Al That’s Left” El-P is more than Run The Jewels, as he proves once again on his latest endeavor: Providing the score for Capone. He previewed the upcoming soundtrack release with a pair of songs that, unsurprisingly but appealingly, has hints of a more cinematic RTJ. Kota The Friend — Everything Kota The Friend has called his new record “more positive” than his previous effort, Foto. Another positive is the roster of guests he lined up for this album, including Kyle, Joey Badass, and Tobi Lou.