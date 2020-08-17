All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with the best new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Drake announce a new album and Miley Cyrus also prepping a new era. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Drake — “Laugh Now Cry Later” Feat. Lil Durk After months of teasing, Drake finally officially has a new album on the way (the title of which has caused him some trademark troubles). He made the announcement by sharing the project’s lead single, the Lil Durk-featuring “Laugh Now Cry Later,” the video for which includes appearances from Kevin Durant and Odell Beckham Jr. Snoop Dogg — “Nipsey Blue” This weekend would have been Nipsey Hussle’s 35th birthday had the rapper not tragically been killed last year. His impact is a lasting one, and Snoop Dogg decided to commemorate that with “Nipsey Blue,” on which he laments the rapper’s passing.

Chika — “My Power” Last week was big for rising star Chika: She was named an XXL Freshman, and she made her film debut in Netflix’s Project Power. In addition to playing the main character’s best friend, she also provided the movie’s theme song, “My Power.” Anderson .Paak — “Cut Em In” Feat. Rick Ross .Paak’s latest, Ventura, dropped over a year ago, and he’s kept busy since then. He spent time in the studio with Dr. Dre and Kanye (but bolted early), found his way onto the Madden soundtrack, and now he remains confident (alongside Rick Ross) on a new song, “Cut Em In.”

Young Jesus — Welcome To Conceptual Beach Uproxx’s Steven Hyden notes of the group’s new one, “Young Jesus strikes out with an uncommonly bold sound that aspires to the overpowering emotional directness of indie’s grandest classics from the ’90s and ’00s, while also exploring experimental, even esoteric instrumental textures deriving from jazz-inspired improvisations that often push their songs past the 10-minute mark.” The Killers — “Dying Breed” After some delays, The Killers’ new album is slated for the end of the month, and they teased it last week with “Dying Breed,” which kicks off with a minimal, krautrock-inspired beat before absolutely exploding into a huge, anthemic chorus, which the band has proven to be exceptionally adept at lately.

Miley Cyrus — “Midnight Sky” Miley recently promised fans would get to “meet Miley Cyrus… again” in this new era on which she is embarking. She heralded the era with “Midnight Sky,” a triumphant track on which she rids herself of old restrictions that used to tie her down but do no longer. Nas — “Ultra Black” Nas got Hit-Boy to produce his latest, “Ultra Black,” but the real story here is the pot he’s stirring with the single. The track features some lyrics aimed at Doja Cat, but ultimately, it looks like she sort of just brushed the whole thing off.