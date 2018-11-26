All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week was fairly quiet, but still managed to deliver a new Dipset album that was 14 years in the making, a new track from Earl Sweatshirt that helped announce his new album, and a new EP from Uproxx favorite Oneohtrix Point Never. Yeah, even with the holiday, it was still a pretty good week for music. Check out the highlights below.

Dipset — Diplomatic Ties

Hip-hop legends The Diplomats return after a 14-year break between albums. The rap world has changed a lot since Cam’ron, Juelz Santana, Freekey Zekey, and Jim Jones put out their last album, and Santana is currently dealing with some serious legal troubles, but the world still seems ripe for the crew’s return. With advance singles like “On God,” there is plenty of reason to be excited.

Oneohtrix Point Never — Love In The Time Of Lexapro

Daniel Lopatin seems to never stop working, so it shouldn’t be surprising that his excellent Age Of from earlier this year is already seeing a follow-up with this EP. Featured are a pair of unreleased tracks that have been live staples, as well as a collaboration with (Sandy) Alex G and a rework from Ryuichi Sakamoto.