All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week was the last huge release day of the year, offering an incredible new album from The 1975, hip-hop heavyweights like Earl Sweatshirt and Meek Mill, and a new song from Grimes that is one of the most divisive of her career. Yeah, it was still a pretty great week for music. Check out the highlights below.

Earl Sweatshirt — Some Rap Songs

Earl Sweatshirt’s relatively quiet time between his 2015 I Don’t Like Sh*t, I Don’t Go Outside and now felt very deliberate, an absence from the spotlight as much about keeping his own mental health as it was anything to do with his career. But like anything that we can’t have, that gap makes Some Rap Songs all the more anticipated. Earl remains one of the most singular voices of his generation, offering an album that is light on features and heavy on feelings.

The 1975 — A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

The 1975 continue the transformation from teen-approved curiosity to critically-acclaimed juggernaut. And they do so on their own terms. Sure, you’ve probably already heard the best moments of A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships thanks to a steady rollout of singles, but damn if those singles aren’t something special. This is the album that catapults the band into a new realm, where their critical cachet matches their commercial viability.