All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Foo Fighters launch their comeback and Ed Sheeran indulge in some introspection. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Foo Fighters — “Rescued” There’s a lot we don’t know about the future of Foo Fighters. A big question is who will be the band’s new drummer after the death of Taylor Hawkins? After last week, though, we know a lot more than we did: The band is coming back with a new album, But Here We Are, this summer. The first taste of it is “Rescued,” which really reminded fans of In Your Honor. Ed Sheeran — “Boat” We’re now just a couple weeks away from – (aka Subtract), the upcoming album from Ed Sheeran that has been touted as an extremely personal LP. On new single “Boat,” Sheeran looks for silver linings as he sings, “Came in for the embers / Stayed out for the breeze / I need to feel elements to remind me / There’s beauty when it’s bleak.”

The Kid Laroi — “Where Does Your Spirit Go” Laroi is also in the midst of an emotional era. That’s clear on last week’s “Where Does Your Spirit Go,” a piano ballad on which he opens up and sings, “Numb today, but tomorrow I’ll feel it / Truth is worse every time that I hear it / Know you’re gone but tell me, where did your spirit go?” The Weeknd — “Double Fantasy” Feat. Future The Weeknd’s upcoming HBO series The Idol is approaching, and so too is some new music from the artist to accompany the show. The first look at that body of work is last week’s “Double Fantasy,” a characteristically synthy effort that features Future ringing some chill vibes with a verse.

Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj — “Alone” Nicki Minaj has very much been in a collaborative era lately and she kept it going last week by joining Kim Petras on “Alone.” The track is built on a sample of Alice Deejay’s “Better Off Alone” and consequently, it’s a trance-influenced number boosted by Minaj’s rapid-fire verse. Moneybagg Yo — “Motion God” Recent Uproxx cover star Moneybagg Yo has Hard To Love on the way soon, but an early look at it came last wek with “Motion God.” It’s a boastful tune with “a throwback bounce-inflected beat,” per Uproxx’s Aaron Williams.

Vic Mensa — “Swish” Feat. G-Eazy and Chance The Rapper Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes of Vic, Chance, and G’s new collab, “It’s actually a frantic club song, over which Chance, Vic, and Gerald rap praise to the twerkers while boasting the trappings of their wealth, from name-checking Rick Owens, The Ramones, and Al Capone to comparing their fists to Thanos — because they have too many stones, you see.” Beabadoobee — “Glue Song” Feat. Clairo Bea’s “Glue Song” from this past Valentine’s Day was great as it was, but Clairo hopping on a new remix is certainly welcome. Uproxx’s Megan Armstrong notes, “The romantic song begins the same as the original, with Beabadoobee softly singing over swoon-inducing strings. Clairo’s vocals are the perfect complement, making the sentiment somehow even sweeter.”