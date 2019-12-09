All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week. This week saw an epic new Harry Styles video and a rare Jay Electronica verse. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Harry Styles — “Adore You” Eroda is not a real place, but that didn’t stop Harry Styles from pushing a travel campaign for it. Last week, he expanded on the lore of the fictional island in his “Adore You” video, in which he, a social outcast, ends up taking care of a similarly-fated fish. Aside from the video being a warm and fleshed-out tale, “Adore You” is a tremendous tune that blends the rock influences of his self-titled debut album with a thumping pop sound. Camilla Cabello — Romance On her new album Romance, Camila Cabello is in love with love, in all it permutations. “Easy” is about a love “that makes you love yourself more,” while “Cry For Me” for me is more about a jealous rage. Love is a complicated thing, but Cabello represents it well on her diverse, stunning new album. Read our review of Romance here.

XXXTentacion — Bad Vibes Forever XXXTentacion has been surrounded by controversy in both life and death, but he still has his supporters, and a bunch of them popped up on Bad Vibes Forever, what is being billed as his final posthumous album. The record features contributions from associates like Joey Badass and Craig Xen, but also some less expected collaborators, like Blink-182 and Rick Ross. Tame Impala — “Posthumous Forgiveness” Kevin Parker decided to get about as personal as he ever has on record with his latest Tame Impala single, “Posthumous Forgiveness.” The song addresses his deceased father, who divorced Parker’s mother twice when he was a child. Parker is direct about his feelings towards his father’s treatment of him and his family when he sings, “Fallin’ out with a lover / You didn’t know that I’d suffer / What a thing to discover / There was time to recover / Move on with each other / Just a boy and a father / What I’d give for another.”

Iggy Azalea — Wicked Lips It took a while for Iggy Azalea’s new EP, Wicked Lips, to get here, or at least longer than anybody expected. She hinted after missing multiple scheduled release dates that it was delayed due to forces beyond her control. Regardless of how complicated the road was the album took to get here, it’s a welcomed new dose of Iggy for her fans, and it also has features from Pabllo Vittar and Ali Chater. Dave East — “No Hoodie (Nothin’ To Lose)” Feat. Jay Electronica Jay Electronica isn’t exactly prolific, so it always raises an eyebrow or two when his name pops up on new music. This time, he hops on Dave East’s “No Hoodie (Nothin’ To Lose),” one of East’s more vulnerable tracks. Electronica closes out the song, rapping, “I mastered the dark nights, Christian Bale / Tryna find home like Dorothy Gale / In the land of the free and the home of the brave / Well that’s just cap, we lost in Hell.”

Rico Nasty — “Hard” For anybody who was unsure about the manner in which Rico Nasty tends to do things, she answers that in her new song, “Hard.” Over an appropriately hard beat, and in her undeniably hard video for the song, Rico lists off some hard things about herself: “B*tch, I be goin’ hard / I getcho n**** hard / This blunt is hittin’ hard / And what I’m whippin’, hard.” So, to recap: when Rico Nasty goes about her day-to-day goings-on, she does it all hard. Taylor Swift — “Christmas Tree Farm” Between the ages of five and ten, Taylor Swift grew up on her family’s Christmas tree farm. Now she has shared a nostalgic new holiday single named after the property, and the track should slot comfortably into your Christmas playlist. She also shared an adorable video for the new cut, which features cute home videos of her as a young’n.