All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week. This week saw Justin Bieber’s long-awaited new album, and a team-up from three of the biggest figures in hip-hop. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Justin Bieber — Changes Justin Bieber has been coming back from a phase of relative musical hibernation, but he is fully back now. After a difficult stretch, the pop superstar has finally dropped a new album, Changes (thanks in part to Ariana Grande). The record features assists from Travis Scott, Post Malone, and a handful of other guests. Billie Eilish — “No Time To Die” Performing the theme song for a James Bond film has become one of the biggest non-award-focused honors in music. It’s fitting, then, that Billie Eilish, who was already won the biggest prizes in music, has helmed “No Time To Die,” the new Bond theme. The song is a characteristically haunting ballad that’s going to sound great in theaters.

Tame Impala — The Slow Rush Kevin Parker’s latest took longer than expected to arrive, but the wait is finally over. He dropped his eagerly awaited new album last week, and he’s quite fond of it: Check out our interview, in which Parker reviews all of his albums, here. Future — “Life Is Good (Remix)” Feat. Drake, DaBaby, and Lil Baby Drake and Future have been making a lot of collaborative noise in 2020, and now they’re back for more, and with new musical partners. The pair shared a new remix of the previously released “Life Is Good,” and this time, they’ve added two of hip-hop’s biggest babies to the mix: DaBaby and Lil Baby.

Migos, Young Thug, and Travis Scott — “Give No Fxk” Speaking of a bunch of hip-hop talent on one song, Migos (already a group of big-time rappers) linked up with Young Thug and Travis Scott for the new track “Give No Fxk.” Migos’ Culture III has been anticipated for a while now, and hopefully this is that start of that album’s life cycle. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie — Artist 2.0 Short notices in hip-hop have become increasingly common, and less than a week after he confirmed the release date of Artist 2.0, the record arrived. It’s a big one, too, as the 20-track effort features Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Gunna, London On Da Track, DaBaby, Trap Manny, Summer Walker, Khalid, and Lil Uzi Vert.

The Strokes — “At The Door” There has been occasional talk of a new Strokes album over the past few years, but finally, there is a tangible taste of what’s to come. Julian Casablancas and company preceded The New Abnormal with “At The Door,” a synth-heavy first look at the record that is decidedly a departure from their early material. Grimes — “Delete Forever” Grimes thrives on the unusual, which means that for her, the traditional is a departure. That’s what’s going on with “Delete Forever,” an acoustic guitar-led track that is a stylistic 180 from her synth-dominated catalog. The track puts Grimes’ vocals front and center, proving that her voice doesn’t need production wizardry to sound awesome.