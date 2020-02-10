All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.
This week saw multiple Justin Bieber drops, and plenty of new hip-hop from artists like Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, and Denzel Curry. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.
Justin Bieber — “Yummy (Summer Walker Remix)” and “Intentions” Feat. Quavo
Justin Bieber recently released the full star-studded tracklist for his new album Changes, and last week, he shared a couple of songs from the record. That included a remix of lead single “Yummy” featuring new contributions from Summer Walker, as well as “Intentions,” a collaboration with his basketball buddy Quavo.
Birds Of Prey: The Album
The release of the Birds Of Prey soundtrack album marked the debut of Halsey’s “Experiment On Me.” Before that, though, the record was preceded with a number of appealing tracks, including tunes from Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and Normani.
Hayley Williams — Petals For Armor I
Hayley Williams’ debut solo album Petals For Armor is set to come out in May, but ahead of that, she shared a handful of tracks from the record on the Petals For Armor I EP. She explained her reasoning for doing so, saying, “There are a lot of themes covered on the album as a whole, and I thought it best to separate some of these themes so that there can be time for everyone to digest some of the songs before we move along to others. It’s a way to include people on the journey in the same way that I experienced it.”
DaBaby — “Shut Up” and Blueface — “Obama” Feat. DaBaby
DaBaby had a big 2019, and he reflected on last year on the new single, “Shut Up.” He also had a big last week, as he also appeared on Blueface’s “Obama,” a quick and funky track with an instrumental anchored by some smooth saxophone.
Khalid and Disclosure — “Know Your Worth”
Khalid and Disclosure know each other well, as they previously linked up on their Grammy-nominated single “Talk.” Now they’re back together once again on “Know Your Worth,” a bouncy tune on which Khalid stresses the importance of valuing yourself as part of a relationship: “You don’t know your worth / All the things I know that you deserve / Say it’s not real if it doesn’t hurt / Find someone you know will put you first.”
Nicki Minaj — “Yikes”
Nicki Minaj generated some controversy when she teased “Yikes” with lyrics mentioning Rosa Parks. She didn’t seem too worried about the backlash, and on the full track, she encouraged haters (or anybody, really) not to mess with her: “Don’t ever f*cking play with me / Y’all n****s know, y’all b*tches know I’m the f*cking queen / You ho b*tches know, you dirty bum b*tches know.”
Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats — Unlocked
For an almost-literal minute, it looked like Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats were beefing. It turns out they were just hyping up their new Unlocked short film, which features about 20 minutes of new music. The new project was a surprise, and so was the Unlocked album they released the next day.
Meek Mill — “Believe” Feat. Justin Timberlake
A few months ago, Justin Timberlake confirmed that he was working on new music with a handful of artists, including Meek Mill. Meek is happy to have Timberlake on his uplifting new anthem “Believe,” as he said, “JT’s vocals take every song he’s on to another level and he’s been doing that forever.”
Carly Rae Jepsen — “Let’s Be Friends”
Breakups often come with the suggestion that the two people involved remain friends, despite the newly changed nature of their relationship. That’s not something Carly Rae Jepsen is interested in. At least, that’s what she says on “Let’s Be Friends,” an upbeat number on which Jepsen cuts through the lies.
D Smoke — Black Habits
Apologies to those who haven’t yet seen the first season of Chance The Rapper and Cardi B’s Netflix show Rhythm + Flow, but, spoiler: D Smoke ended up winning, and now his new album is here. Smoke has already made some famous friends, as featuring on the record are features from Ari Lennox, Snoop Dogg, and Top Dawg Entertainment’s Sir (his brother).
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.