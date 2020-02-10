All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week. This week saw multiple Justin Bieber drops, and plenty of new hip-hop from artists like Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, and Denzel Curry. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Hayley Williams — Petals For Armor I Hayley Williams’ debut solo album Petals For Armor is set to come out in May, but ahead of that, she shared a handful of tracks from the record on the Petals For Armor I EP. She explained her reasoning for doing so, saying, “There are a lot of themes covered on the album as a whole, and I thought it best to separate some of these themes so that there can be time for everyone to digest some of the songs before we move along to others. It’s a way to include people on the journey in the same way that I experienced it.” DaBaby — “Shut Up” and Blueface — “Obama” Feat. DaBaby DaBaby had a big 2019, and he reflected on last year on the new single, “Shut Up.” He also had a big last week, as he also appeared on Blueface’s “Obama,” a quick and funky track with an instrumental anchored by some smooth saxophone.

Khalid and Disclosure — “Know Your Worth” Khalid and Disclosure know each other well, as they previously linked up on their Grammy-nominated single “Talk.” Now they’re back together once again on “Know Your Worth,” a bouncy tune on which Khalid stresses the importance of valuing yourself as part of a relationship: “You don’t know your worth / All the things I know that you deserve / Say it’s not real if it doesn’t hurt / Find someone you know will put you first.” Nicki Minaj — “Yikes” Nicki Minaj generated some controversy when she teased “Yikes” with lyrics mentioning Rosa Parks. She didn’t seem too worried about the backlash, and on the full track, she encouraged haters (or anybody, really) not to mess with her: “Don’t ever f*cking play with me / Y’all n****s know, y’all b*tches know I’m the f*cking queen / You ho b*tches know, you dirty bum b*tches know.”

Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats — Unlocked For an almost-literal minute, it looked like Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats were beefing. It turns out they were just hyping up their new Unlocked short film, which features about 20 minutes of new music. The new project was a surprise, and so was the Unlocked album they released the next day. Meek Mill — “Believe” Feat. Justin Timberlake A few months ago, Justin Timberlake confirmed that he was working on new music with a handful of artists, including Meek Mill. Meek is happy to have Timberlake on his uplifting new anthem “Believe,” as he said, “JT’s vocals take every song he’s on to another level and he’s been doing that forever.”