All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week, finds the anticipated release of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born Soundtrack, Thom Yorke offering up one of the best solo songs of his career, and Anderson .Paak teaming with Kendrick Lamar for a breezy, funky ode to the California ethos. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for music. Check out the highlights below.

A Star Is Born OST

There might not be a more anticipated music-related movie this year than A Star Is Born, and the music from it is a big reason why. The collection features a host of new recordings from star Lady Gaga and the film’s director (and other star) Bradley Cooper, with credits ranging from Jason Isbell to Mark Ronson. The advance releases, like the wildly affecting “Shallow,” have created something of a sensation to the internet, making many believe this could earn Gaga and Cooper some shiny new hardware.

Phosphorescent — C’est La Vie

In his first album in five years, Phosphorescent‘s Matthew Houck taps into the down home juxtaposition between the joyful and the somber that’s long characterized his music. The record finds him living with new love in a new home, but his weary singing and ear for subtle beauty have remained constants in his career. C’est La Vie is another example of why Houck is one of our best and most underrated songwriting forces, with the time fans have waited for the album evident in the care with which it has been constructed.

Cat Power — Wanderer

Cat Power‘s career has now found her in the spotlight for more than 20 years now, but this round for her new album Wanderer might find her getting the respect she deserves. The album features Lana Del Rey on backing vocals and a Rihanna cover, but the narrative of the album found her parting ways with her longtime label of Matador after they asked her to go more pop. In his review of the record, our own Steven Hyden called the album “her strongest release since You Are Free, and a stirring return to that record’s subdued, stripped-back squall.”