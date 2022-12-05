All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Latto, GloRilla, and Gangsta Boo bless the end of the year with an all-star collaboration as Nas and 21 Savage did the same. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters. Also find our Uproxx HQ Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly with the best new music, at the end of this post.

Latto — “FTCU” Feat. GloRilla and Gangsta Boo During a time of year when releases worth anticipating are sparse, Latto has come through with “FTCU.” The tune flips Three 6 Mafia’s “Tear Da Club Up,” and appropriately enough, Mafia member Gangsta Boo hops on the track, as does GloRilla, for a rollicking night out. Nas — “One Mic, One Gun” Feat. 21 Savage A few weeks ago, it looked like 21 Savage and Nas had beef after some eyebrow-raising comments from Savage. Now it looks perhaps like that whole thing was a way to get eyes on them, because now that they have our attention, they’ve dropped a new collab. Uproxx’s Danielle Chelosky says of “One Mic, One Gun,” “It’s a skittish, relentlessly catchy track, watching the two talented rappers switching verses and embarking on flows about their own determination and success in a genre that poses a lot of challenges.”

Metro Boomin and ASAP Rocky — “Feel The Fiyaaaah” Feat. Takeoff Former Migos member Takeoff of course passed away recently, and as the hip-hop world continues to mourn his passing and celebrate his life, the rapper has made his first posthumous appearance. It comes via Metro Boomin’s new album Heroes & Villains, on the ASAP Rocky joint effort “Feel The Fiyaaaah.” RM — “들꽃놀이” As BTS begins its hiatus, the group’s members are paying attention to their solo careers. The latest to do so is RM, who just dropped a fresh solo album, Indigo. With that, he also dropped a single for “Wild Flower,” which Uproxx’s Lai Frances calls “bone-chilling.”

Cordae — “Feel It In The Air” Cordae started 2022 with new music via the album From A Bird’s Eye View, and now he’s closing out the year with new material, too. That came to pass last week with “Feel It In The Air,” on which he makes it clear he has issues with the business: “F*ck this industry I’m currently a part of, everybody is fake / Ulterior motives, they’ll lie in your face.” IDK — “Coal” There’s still time for artists to get a Christmas song out there for holiday playlist consideration, and last week, IDK came through with “Coal.” The tune is a nostalgic and light-spirited look back at IDK’s experiences with Christmas as a kid: “Mama looked at me and glanced / Trying hard not to laugh / I was five years old / And too young to understand / That if a fat white man came down the chimney / It would jam.”

ASAP Rocky — “Sh*ttin Me” Rocky is all over the new Need For Speed Unbound game and that includes the soundtrack, which finally yielded “Sh*ttin Me,” which has been a long time coming; Rocky debuted the song at 2018’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival. This may actually be his second-best audio contribution to the game, though, just behind the custom car horn he voiced. Babyface Ray — “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy” Feat. Lil Durk Big year for Babyface Ray! Like the aforementioned Cordae, Ray began 2022 with new album (the debut album Face) and wrapped things up last week with Mob. The latest LP features a joint track with Lil Durk, a quick-hitting number that doesn’t hang around long but makes an impression in its short runtime.