All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw the long-awaited debut EP from viral sensation Lil Nas X, as well as posthumous tracks from Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Lil Nas X — 7

Lil Nas X hasn’t been a star for long, but he’s already become one of the biggest. The most significant question mark surrounding him post-“Old Town Road” was if he had another hit in him. Based on 7 cuts like “Panini” and the Cardi B-featuring “Rodeo,” it sure seems like he does.

88-Keys — “That’s Life” (Feat. Mac Miller and Sia)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last week, the first posthumous verse from Mac Miller came via a new The Free Nationals track, but he played more of a supporting role on the song. On his second posthumous song, 88-Keys’ “That’s Life,” Miller takes the lead. The upbeat, soulful instrumental is the perfect home for Miller, and he sings on the track, “Yeah, I know it seem a little bit strange sometimes, yeah yeah / Everybody live a little, everybody die, yeah yeah.”