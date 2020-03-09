All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week. This week saw another powerful Demi Lovato single, and the highly anticipated release of Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Megan Thee Stallion — Suga Megan Thee Stallion’s new album had a wild ride leading up to its release. There were issues with her label, who tried to block the album’s release, but sure enough, Suga ended up dropping. It’s a concise effort that’s almost all Megan, as the only features come from Kehlani and Gunna. Read our interview with Carl Crawford about the situation here. Demi Lovato — “I Love Me” In a different way, Demi Lovato also overcame a lot to release new music. She has spent the past few years battling personal demons, but she has come out the other side feeling strong and confident, as she demonstrates on “I Love Me,” on which she gives props to herself and celebrates her independence.

Lil Uzi Vert — Eternal Atake To continue the trend of releases with significant context, Lil Uzi Vert has been teasing Eternal Atake for what feels like an eternity, and after many false starts, he finally dropped the album with no immediate warning. He’s already teasing a deluxe edition, so let’s see how long that takes to arrive. Katy Perry — “Never Worn White” Katy Perry’s new single “Never Worn White” brought more than fresh music, as the song’s video doubles as a pregnancy announcement. Yes, she and fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting a child, and Perry delivered the news with an emotional visual.

Gunna — “Skybox” Fans suspected that a new Gunna album was going to drop in February, but here we are in March without a record. It’s in sight, though: The rapper dropped a new single, “Skybox,” which seems like a strong suggestion that a follow-up to 2019’s Drip Or Drown 2 isn’t too far away. Knxwledge — “Don’t Be Afraid” and “[bc] tm_s not promised” Knxwledge isn’t too far removed from the announcement of his new album, 1988, and now he has followed that up with a pair of quick new songs, “Don’t Be Afraid” and “[bc] tm_s not promised.” The two were released together, and they show that Knxwledge is still one of the best groove-makers in the game.

Haim — “The Steps” After sharing their first new music in a minute this past summer, Haim recently returned with the announcement of a new album, Women In Music Pt. III. The day after that news, the sisters shared a new single, the emotionally charged “The Steps,” on which Danielle Haim sings about frustrations with a romantic partner who doesn’t seem to think she’s enough. Empress Of — “Give Me Another Chance” Empress Of works fast: Her latest album, Us came out in late 2018, so not much over a year ago. Now, she’s already got another record ready to go, as she recently announced I’m Your Empress Of. The album is heralded by “Give Me Another Chance,” a catchy and mesmerizing downtempo dance tune.