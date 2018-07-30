All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week Santigold returned with a surprise release, Blood Orange reminded us why he’s such a singular voice, and Tyler, The Creator and ASAP Rocky joined forces. Yeah, it was a pretty good week for music. Check out the highlights below.

Santigold — I Don’t Want: The Gold Fire Sessions

It’s always a good time for a surprise album, and Santigold‘s latest really turned an orchestrated press blitz to her advantage. I Don’t Want: The Gold Fire Sessions is an exploration of dancehall from an artist who always seems to be ahead of the curve, or at least right at the apex of the curve. Following up 2016’s 99¢, Santi is just the artist to turn a quiet summer into a sweaty dance club.

The Growlers — Casual Acquaintances

Living in Southern California, The Growlers have established what is a virtual cult of fans. Their annual festival draws young people in costumes for an event that is less about the (usually great) lineup and more about the formation of a scene, so much so that it’s easy to forget that The Growlers are an actual touring band that put out albums. This latest record features “demos, works-in-progress and other unfinished business from the band’s City Club sessions,” but that doesn’t make it an odds and sods offering. In fact, the band is boasting that it actually resulted in a coherent and vital offering that stands up to their previous studio offerings.