All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw Solange, Lil Skies, and Lomelda all offer up surprise releases, Big Thief emerge with one of the sharpest songs in their catalog, and 2 Chainz bringing the only album that can boast both LeBron James and Ariana Grande in its DNA. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Solange — When I Get Home

Though it has been three years since the release of A Seat At The Table, Solange’s influence in the music world feels as tight as ever. So though we knew that When I Get Home would be coming eventually, probably before she began her festival schedule, last Thursday night felt like true appointment listening, with the music community all dropping what they were doing to give Solange their full attention. For her part, she brings the heat, with appearances from Tyler, The Creator, Gucci Mane, Sampha, Earl Sweatshirt, Dev Hynes, and Panda Bear.

2 Chainz – Rap Or Go To The League

Atlanta’s 2 Chainz doesn’t need help to catch the rap world’s attention. Still, it’s hard to ignore two huge names that come along with his latest album. LeBron James A&R’d the project while Ariana Grande showed up for a feature, both of which give added intrigue to what would already be an anticipated album. Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne and Young Thug are all along for the ride.