All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week. This week saw new posthumous cuts from Mac Miller and a highly anticipated Hayley Williams collaboration. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

The Weeknd — After Hours The Weeknd built an immersive world for After Hours with the album’s pre-release promotional campaign, and this past weekend, he finally delivered the enrapturing record, which is anchored by the advance singles “Blinding Lights,” “Heartless,” and the title track. The record, by the way, is dedicated to a Weeknd superfan who recently passed away. Mac Miller — “Right” and “Floating” The estate of the late and great Mac Miller released a posthumous album this year, and now that the deluxe edition of Circles is streaming, so too is a pair of new tracks: “Right” and “Floating.” It’s not clear how many more songs are in the Miller vault (if there are even any left at this point), so fans are surely grateful for any material from the gone-too-soon rapper.

Hayley Williams — “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” Supergroup Boygenius has been quiet since dominating the indie world in 2018, but they’re back in 2020, via their contributions to a new Hayley Williams track, “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris.” The trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker provide backing vocals on the song, a warm and groovy tune that’s a welcomed comfort during trying times. Jpegmafia — “Covered In Money!” Jpegmafia likes to have fun, and that’s just what he does in his “Covered In Money!” video. In the clip, he goes on a late-night drive, with stacks of cash in hand, and wilds out while rapping the fresh track.

Waxahatchee — “Can’t Do Much” Waxahatchee (real name Katie Crutchfield) told Uproxx about how getting sober informed her new album, Saint Cloud: “I was really struggling with substance stuff before I made that choice through all of that Out In The Storm time. I knew from the moment that the next record was going to be a literal 180 turn. I didn’t know what that meant, but I knew that was my energy about it.” Read our interview with Crutchfield here. NLE Choppa — “Walk Em Down” Feat. Roddy Ricch Roddy Ricch has a few weeks to go before “The Box” matches Lil Nas X’s historic run at No. 1, but he’s doing more than waiting for the weekly numbers to come in. Last week, he guested on NLE Choppa’s “Walk Em Down,” a relatively light track that’s a departure from Choppa’s usual heavy-hitting style.

Rico Nasty — “Lightning” Rico Nasty has been nothing if not prolific, and she kept that up last week with a video for “Lightning.” In the clip, she lets her prosperity be known while driving around and rapping on her new banger. Thundercat — “Fair Chance” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign and Lil B Many have paid tribute to Mac Miller, and Thundercat has done so again on “Fair Chance,” on which he is joined by Ty Dolla Sign and Lil B. He sings on the relaxed track, “I keep holding you down / Even though you’re not around / So hard to get over it, I try to get under it / Stuck in between / It is what it is, bye bye for now.”