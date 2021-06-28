All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with the best new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw the return of Tyler The Creator and Doja Cat further cement herself as a leader in both rap and pop. Yeah, it was a great week for the best new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters. The best new indie music directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news. Sign Up By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy . I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com

Tyler The Creator — “Juggernaut” Feat. Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell On-stage yeller Tyler The Creator is fresh off performing “Juggernaut” at the BET Awards, and it’s easy to see why he chose this track for the big show. Even when the guests who appear on the studio version of the track — Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell — aren’t involved, it’s still an energetic banger. Perhaps the most impressive part of the album version, though, is that Tyler packed two features into a song that’s barely longer than 90 seconds. Doja Cat and The Weeknd — “You Right” Now’s not a bad time to GTFO of Earth, and thankfully, Doja offers an escape on Planet Her. One of the new album’s highlights is “You Right,” on which she reunites with her “In Your Eyes” remix partner The Weeknd. As Uproxx’s Bianca Gracie notes, the song is the strongest example of Doja growing “even more comfortable in her skin” and displaying the album’s “integral theme” of “embracing sexuality.”

Ed Sheeran — “Bad Habits” After a vampiric promotional lead-up, Ed Sheeran dropped his first single in four years, “Bad Habits.” Teasers for the track just showed off the opening guitar line, so the thumping dance-ready hook was a welcomed surprise when the full song was finally released. The song is good enough for Taylor Swift, anyway. DaBaby — “Red Light Green Light” DaBaby has dropped three albums since 2019 and the signs seem to indicate his fourth is on the way soon. He’s been dropping singles lately, and last week brought another, “Red Light Green Light.” It’s a breezy tune anchored by a hard-hitting beat, which plays well with DaBaby’s lyrics boasting about his roster of automobiles.

Faye Webster — “A Dream With A Baseball Player” Webster’s final pre-I Know I’m Funny Haha single is a bedroom R&B jam about having a crush on Ronald Acuna Jr. Ahead of the album’s release, she told Uproxx of her songwriting, “I just feel like in general, I truly mastered being extremely comfortable in songwriting and just saying whatever I feel like I want to say, and not, like, changing words because it makes me feel weird.” Lucy Dacus — “Partner In Crime” Lucy Dacus is as good a storyteller as music has these days, and her new album, Home Video, is full of songs like “Partner In Crime” that show that off. As Uproxx’s Steven Hyden notes in his review of the album, “It’s the stories on Home Video that ultimately stick the most with you. As the narrator, Dacus doesn’t play these songs for cheap melodrama or gooey sentimentality. She honors the original emotional intensity that these stories had at their source, while imbuing them with the perspective of a person who has moved well beyond them toward something resembling wisdom.”

Petey — “Lean Into Life” After a string of EPs and singles, indie oddball and TikTok star Petey finally has a full-on album forthcoming, Lean Into Life. The title track, which accompanied last week’s announcement, is a propulsive electronic number with Petey’s signature howl. He says the song “is about recognizing that things aren’t working, but instead of trying to take on everything at once, just making little changes that can start to point you in the right direction.” Coi Leray and Kodak Black — “At The Top” It may be lonely “At The Top,” as Coi Leray declares on her new single, but she actually has company, as Kodak Black and Mustard are involved with the track. On the tune, she shows off her rap skills, as Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes, “She uses a variety of flows from the lilting melody of the hook to a Playboi Carti-esque, clipped cadence at the beginning of her verse.”