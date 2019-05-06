All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw the long-awaited new album from Vampire Weekend, further proof that Big Thief are one of the most exciting artists currently making music, and a bop from Shawn Mendes ahead of his SNL appearance. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Vampire Weekend — Father Of The Bride

Vampire Weekend, the band of the internet era, are back. And while six years was a long time for many fans to wait, the 18-song collection strives to make that wait worth it. Writing about the record for Uproxx, Steven Hyden said, “One of the many small miracles of this lovely and wise comeback album is that it doesn’t feel like it was made by a guy in his mid-thirties pretending like he’s still a fresh-faced, post-collegiate twentysomething. Rather than reviving a remnant of his old, indie-famous life, Koenig has brought Vampire Weekend into the smaller, more intimate confines of his current family-man existence.”

Big Thief — U.F.O.F.

While Vampire Weekend certainly offered up the most anticipated indie album of the week, Big Thief might have the best one. Over the last couple years, the band’s leader and vocalist, Adrianne Lenker, has been offering up inspired releases both as a solo artist and within the band, but this newest offering shows that there is no ceiling for her reflective, often-brilliant songwriting.