All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw the triumphant return of Vampire Weekend with a ’90s jam revival, the long-awaited debut album from Compton’s own Boogie, and a surprise collaborative album from Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers as Better Oblivion Community Center. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Boogie – Everything’s For Sale

One of the most anticipated hip-hop releases of 2019 is already here. 6lack, JID, and Eminem all join in on the fun for the Compton rapper’s debut album. The last of these is particularly significant, as the album is released on Shady Records and could stand as one of the best offerings from that label.

Better Oblivion Community Center — Better Oblivion Community Center

Two talented songwriters from different generations come together to bring out the best in each other. Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst’s new project Better Oblivion Community Center finds both artists pushing each other into exciting new terrain. As I wrote in my interview with the pair, “Musicians this well-matched rarely find each other, and when they do, even rarer is it in something so effortlessly symbiotic at Better Oblivion Community Center. Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst come across as each other’s biggest fans.”

