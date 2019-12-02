All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week. This week saw the anticipated return of The Weeknd and a slew of new holiday tunes from Kacey Musgraves. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

The Weeknd — “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights” A week ago, The Weeknd heavily hinted that he would be mounting a comeback, and over the past few days, he delivered on it big time. In the middle of last week week, he dropped “Heartless,” a hip-hop-style tune on which he embraces the single life. Two days later, he went in a slightly different direction with “Blinding Lights,” a throwback synthwave banger on which he’s more interested in a committed sort of relationship. Kacey Musgraves — The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show Kacey Musgraves has provided plans for at least part of your December: Watch her new special, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show. The accompanying soundtrack album features all the songs from the program, including collaborations with Camila Cabello (on “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree”), Lana Del Rey (“I’ll Be Home For Christmas”), Troye Sivan (“Glittery”), Leon Bridges (Present Without A Bow”), James Corden (“Let It Snow”), Fred Armisen (“(Not So) Silent Night”), and Zooey Deschanel (“Mele Kalikimaka”).

Griselda — “Bang (Remix)” Feat. Eminem Eminem lyrics have been making headlines lately, whether it’s leaked verses or words that prompted government investigations. Now he’s back with more ear-grabbing words, on a new remix of Griselda’s “Bang.” This time, he goes after Iggy Azalea: “Do not compare me to that Iggy b*tch / Or all this f*ckin’ Milli Vanilli hip-hop / This is where all that silly sh*t stops.” Taylor Swift — “Lover (First Dance Remix)” Taylor Swift has not been afraid to offer remixes of her Lover title track. She offered a remix of “Lover” featuring Shawn Mendes a couple weeks ago, and last week, she shared a remix of the song featuring strings. The “First Dance Remix” of the tender, love-filled ballad is modeled after her performance of the song at the AMAs (or perhaps the other way around), so now Swiftie newlyweds have the perfect wedding song at their disposal.