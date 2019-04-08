All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw Weyes Blood deliver what might be the album of the year, Khalid prove that he can do things on his own, and Vampire Weekend offer up their best new song from this cycle thus far. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Weyes Blood — Titanic Rising

There might not be a better album this year. Los Angeles-based indie artist Weyes Blood has crafted a gorgeous new record, one where her deft songwriting and powerful voice equally showcase her artistic majesty. Writing about the record, Uproxx’s Steven Hyden called it “millennial-themed, new age-accented soft rock, in which the stoicism of Mering’s stirring voice plays against the conversational nature of the lyrics.”

Khalid — Free Spirit

Khalid is known for how well he works with other artists, but on his latest album, he’s mostly on his own. But when you are sub-headlining Coachella and playing arenas, finding success of your own is exactly what you need to be doing. John Mayer does show up for good measure on Free Spirit, Disclosure pops up to produce “Talk,” and Father John Misty wrote on “Heaven,” but on tracks like “Self” and “My Bad,” it’s Khalid’s time to shine.