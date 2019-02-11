All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Getty Image

Happy Ari week! Ariana Grande‘s highly anticipated fifth LP, Thank U, Next, was finally released on Friday. If you can manage to tear yourself away from “NASA” for a few minutes, this was also a great week for pop overall. Kim Petras closed out this era of singles with a trio of great new tracks, Charly Bliss announced their new record with an addictive new single, and Marina (minus The Diamonds) is back with her first new music in years, with the promise of more to come.

Every week, Uproxx will round out the best new pop releases of the last seven days. Pause Thank U, Next for just a couple minutes to catch these bops — I promise it’s worth it.

Kim Petras, Feat. Lil Aaron, “Homework”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Since the 2017 release of her debut single “I Don’t Want It At All,” German singer Kim Petras has made a name for herself as pop’s shiniest party princess. Petras makes music to light up the dance floor, neon-bright, synthy 2 AM euphoria. Petras’ proclaimed last singles of “this era” are a trio that would have rounded out an impeccable album, if she’d decided to release them that way. “Homework” is a melancholy ode to the hometown love who was there for her before the party started. It’s slower and sadder than we’re used to with Petras, but “Homework” showcases her versatility as an artist. This era may be over, but Petras is one of the most exciting voices in pop. I can’t wait for whatever she’s got next.

Ariana Grande, “Needy”

Grande’s latest album Thank U, Next is an outpouring of emotional acuity, intense and longing where Sweetener was satisfied and glossy. The songs, written amid the tumultuous few months since Grande released Sweetener, are sonically and lyrically diverse. The thread holding the whole album together is Grande’s expression of her desires on her own, and her journey as she figures out what she wants and how to get it. She turns “Needy” from a mean ex’s insult to a celebration for passion and expression. On an album of career highlights, this is one of the standouts.

Charly Bliss, “Capacity”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Charly Bliss’ 2017 debut Guppy was one of my favorite albums of 2017. The New York pop-punk band further evolve their elastic bubblegum grunge sound on their new single “Capacity.” It’s an immediately relatable song for every perfectionistic people-pleaser, describing that feeling of being on the edge of bursting giving so much of yourself to others. It’s poppier and more synth-y than any of CB’s music so far, but the craft of these beat and poetry of the lyrics make this song a compulsively listenable labyrinth. Every repeat play lets you discover a new corner of the instrumentals or Eva Hendricks’ expressive voice. And don’t miss out on the cinematic, Japanese Breakfast-directed video, either.