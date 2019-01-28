All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Getty Image

With Valentine’s Day only a few weeks away, it’s a funny coincidence that this week’s best new pop songs are full of heartbreak. Julia Michaels dropped a fantastic EP full of sad bops. Lauv and Troye Sivan teamed up to tell us how tired they are of love songs. King Princess covered the classic Fiona Apple gut-punch “I Know,” with background vocals from Apple herself. Florence And The Machine are here for your love life frustration catharsis, and although Broods’ new song expresses more heartbreak for the world than for one person, it still counts.

Every Monday, Uproxx will round out the best new pop releases. Give your heart a break and listen to some great new music.

Julia Michaels, Feat. Niall Horan, “What A Time”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Honestly, almost every song off Julia Michaels‘ new EP Inner Monologue Part I deserves to be included here, but I especially adore the EP’s final track, “What A Time.” A nostalgic, resigned ballad, “What A Time” features a gorgeous vocal turn from former One Direction singer Niall Horan. Horan and Michaels (who toured together last year) echo one another’s gentle heartbreak beautifully, as they reminisce together about a love that is no more. Michaels said Horan was a delight to record with, and he sounds like a “sweet baby angel” on the track. We have to agree.

Florence And The Machine, “Moderation”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A classic from the time they first performed it in Perth a few weeks ago, Florence And The Machine have finally given “Moderation” the studio recording she deserves. “Moderation” is a no-hesitation punch of a song, with pounding drums, passionate lyrics, and singer Florence Welch’s wild, burn-the-house-down vocals. Welch wrote the song around the same time as High As Hope, but didn’t include it on the record because it didn’t match the mellow contemplation of that record. Even if it didn’t find a home on her last record, I’m glad “Moderation” made it out here. We’ve only been aware of its existence for less than a month, but “Moderation” is already one of my favorite Florence songs, hopefully to be performed live on the rest of her High As Hope Tour and many other shows to come.

King Princess, Feat. Fiona Apple, “I Know”

After teasing a mysterious collaboration (or at the very least, high five) on Instagram earlier this month, King Princess finally revealed the reason she and alt-pop legend Fiona Apple were hanging out on a couch together. Apple and King Princess recorded a gorgeous cover of Apple’s song “I Know” as a Spotify exclusive. KP switches the instrumentation of the song from Jon Brion’s lush, strings-filled arrangement to simpler synths, but maintains the song’s complicated push and pull of emotions. Apple’s feature on the song is minimal (you can barely hear her echoing KP’s vocals), but it’s just thrilling to hear the enigmatic singer’s voice again.