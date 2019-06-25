All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Getty Image

With summer temperatures heating up, it’s only appropriate that summer pop is as well. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello surprised us this week with “Señorita,” a worthy Song Of The Summer contender. It seems like just yesterday the Jonas Brothers dropped their killer comeback album Happiness Begins, but the JoBros are back with another solid standalone single.

If the advent of Cancer season has you feeling moody, Mark Ronson’s new album Late Night Feelings is groovy, brooding disco-pop you can cry in the club to. Ahead of her album release on June 28, Kim Petras dropped the appropriately titled “Another One.” Aussie indie-pop artist Hatchie released her debut album, Keepsake, and it’s full of contemplative, atmospheric dream-pop brilliance.

BTS, Feat. Juice Wrld, “All Night”

The third soundtrack cut from BTS‘ upcoming BTS World video game might be their best yet. For “All Night,” RM and Suga team up with Juice Wrld for a synth-y, dreamy rap cut. The three rappers trade verses about being confident and generally killing it in the music business. At first glance, the Chicago rapper might seem like a strange collab choice for a Korean pop band, but BTS’ brilliant blend of hip-hop, pop, and dance elements make them one of the most thrilling acts in music right now. They’re just as comfortable rapping alongside Juice Wrld as they are delivering a synth-pop anthem alongside Charli XCX.

Kim Petras, “Another One”

As our own Derrick Rossignol pointed out in his writeup of the song’s release, there is no more apt name for a new Kim Petras single than “Another One.” The final pre-release single before Petras’ album Clarity is released on June 28, “Another One” is a brooding, mid-tempo track about pining for someone who might be pining for someone else. All jokes aside, though, every single from Clarity has been great so far. The album is shaping up to be one of the best of the summer.