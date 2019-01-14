All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Getty Image

This week blessed us with an incredible number of great new singles. Lana Del Rey shared another fantastic track from the upcoming Norman F*cking Rockwell, we got new solo bangers from two former Fifth Harmony members, and Billie Eilish wrote a song inspired by my favorite movie of 2018. Indie pop duo Broods released my favorite song of the week, and some high-profile features are setting up LEÓN and Kane Brown to be two potential breakout stars in 2019. Every Monday, Uproxx will round out the very best pop releases from the week. Enjoy this week’s spoils.

Sam Smith And Normani, “Dancing With A Stranger”

Following the disbandment of Fifth Harmony, Normani has been the queen of collabs. The R&B-pop singer has worked with some of the biggest names in pop and hip-hop — Calvin Harris, Khalid, 6LACK, and now, Sam Smith. Smith and Normani sound incredible on “Dancing With A Stranger” as they sing about filling the void of heartbreak by, uh, dancing with a stranger. The song is more mellow than most of Normani’s solo singles so far, but the chilled-out tempo showcases the singer’s impressive versatility. With her debut album forthcoming, Normani is building an impressive repertoire of singles to perform on tour with Ariana Grande later this year.

Billie Eilish, “When I Was Older”

Have you seen Roma? It’s excellent. Billie Eilish has definitely seen Roma, and the young cinephile’s eerie, atmospheric new single is apparently inspired by the film. “When I Was Older” is reminiscent of one of Eilish’s best singles, “You Should See Me In A Crown,” but the new track keeps you waiting for the beat to drop. The building drums and synths add to the creepy, dark vibe of the song, and Eilish’s quiet, delicate voice sounds haunting and incredible. And don’t worry — if you haven’t caught Roma yet, the song doesn’t spoil anything.

Kehlani, Feat. Ty Dolla Sign, “Nights Like This”

Kehlani‘s debut studio album came out in 2017, but the young R&B-pop singer kept busy in 2018 with an impressive number of features on songs by everyone from Cardi B to Charlie Puth. Kehlani is back to conquer 2019 solo. “Nights Like This” is a vibey, mid-tempo bop, a showcase for Kehlani’s incredible voice. The singer may be very pregnant right now, but she is reportedly hard at work recording a new mixtape and ambitious concept album, which she shared some details about this week. 2019 is Kehlani’s year, and I can’t wait to hear whatever else she’s getting ready for us.