The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Rap is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doin the work to put the best music in one place for you. This week, we had videos from Kanye West, YBN Cordae, and Roddy Ricch. There was also a new track from City Girls and a freestyle from the newly “single” Megan Thee Stallion. Here’s the best of the rest:

21 Savage — “On The Inside” On “On The Inside,” from the Godfather In Harlem soundtrack,” 21 Savage reflects on his rough, humble beginnings in Atlanta. His grim narrative parallels the from-the-mud story of drug dealer Bumpy Johnson, the subject of the series. Game — Born 2 Rap Game says that Born 2 Rap is his final album. If so, he crafted a lengthy ode to the rap game. The hefty 24-track album is a sprawling offering with collaborations from many of Game’s close rap peers, including Nipsey Hussle on “Welcome Home.”

Curren$y — “I Must Admit” Feat. Rick Ross Curren$y thought outside the box with the re-release of his Hot August Nights project. He re-supplied the project for the cold winter months stocked with new features, such as Rick Ross on the affirmatory “I Must Admit.” YBN Cordae — “In These Streets” Feat. John Legend & Nick Grant Over poignant piano melodies and a resounding John Legend chorus, YBN Cordae and Nick Grant take turns telling dropping about how “this world is so vicious” as YBN Cordae rhymes. The song is another offering from the Godfather In Harlem soundtrack.

G Herbo — “Hunnit Bands” G Herbo offers up a thumping ode to six figures on “Hunnit Bands,” a DJ Victoriouz-produced track from his upcoming PTSD album. King Combs — “Naughty” On “Naughty,” Jeremih lends his smooth vocals to King Combs’ plea for romance. Combs’ charisma is undeniable while he tells his girl about everything she deserves.

The Cool Kids — “Pop Quiz” Feat. Guapdad 4000 The Cool Kids and Guapdad 4000 came together and had fun on “Pop Quiz,” a vibrant collaboration that’s perfect to get people dancing at the function, whether it’s a family celebration or a weekend move. Dream Doll –”Behind Barz” Freestyle Earlier this week, Dream Doll lent some empathic bars to Drake’s “Behind Barz” freestyle. The young rapper sounds defiant over the moody production, rapping about her lyrical superiority and the industry secrets she could unleash.

LilGotit — “REALSOSABOY” LilGotIt slinks through a murky Beat Dilla soundscape on “REALSOSABOY,” a quaking single where he lays idle threats and shouts out his Maison Margiela fit. BbyMutha — “Club Secret” On the surging “Club Secret,” Bbymutha declares, “b*tches ain’t got nothing but bad taste and a whole lot of audacity,” before delving into a lyrical exercise on a Rock Floyd and Kindora production.

KXNG CROOKED & Bronze Nazareth — "Soul Drenched" On the latest single form KXNG CROOKXD and Bronze Nazareth's upcoming Gravitas album, CROOKXD drops jewels over neck-snapping drums and a warm soul sample, reflecting that, "people want the keys without knowin' if they match the keyhole."