All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

2FeetBino — “Bro Code” 2FeetBino “can’t wait to put [his] Hancock on a check” on “Bro Code,” a swaggering single where the Atlanta rapper shows off his charismatic mic presence over an 808-based instrumental. Courtney Bell — “PSA” Detroit MC Courtney Bell dropped an urgent message for the times on “PSA,” a bold record from his upcoming Poverty Stricken album where he analyzes societal ills and surmises, “They infiltrate our hoods by these rappers that fit the image / these ‘Lil whats-his-names’ that get funded by the system.”

Billy Danze — “Gotham” Feat. Method Man Two legendary movements collide on “Gotham,” where Billy Danze and Method Man get busy over producer TooBusy’s soaring production. The song is from Danze’s We Busy project, which will be out on November 15th. Faze Blaze — “For The Team” Feat. Tee Grizzley In the “unlikely collaboration” department, Faze Clan gamer Faze Blaze collaborated with Tee Grizzley on “For The Team,” which starts off with the Twitch streamer recounting “another day on the block.” Perhaps Blaze, who did a marathon stream with Drake (before getting unfollowed), should’ve played his cards better.

Brittney Carter — As I Am Chicago rapper Brittney Carter gained social media fame over the past year via iPhone-recorded freestyles that showed off her technically-precise, existentially curious lyrics. This week Carter released her As I Am project, which shows her lyrically locked in and meditative over nine-tracks. Dave East — “Pain (EastMix)” Just a week after releasing his Karma 3 project, Harlem’s Dave East dropped some bars on a 2Pac classic with his “EastMix” of “Pain,” where he reflects on he and his team’s come-up, celebrating that he’s “got records comin’ back gold, I put ‘em on my wall now.”

Dax — “Gotham” Dax is railing at the establishment on “Gotham,” a fiery track where he chides, “You listen to these people who got nothin’ to say / You wouldn’t know real if it slapped you right in the face.” The song was paired with a solemn clip which interspersed clips of Dax as Batman, and bloody in chains, perhaps for speaking too much truth. El Camino — Walk By Faith Buffalo rhymer El Camino released Walk By Faith earlier this week, beating the Friday rush. He executive produced the gritty, lyrically dense project and gave production duties to fellow Buffalo native Camouflage Monk, who laced the 15-track project with a soundscape that veered from the sinister “Run The Block” to the soulful “Valentino Quarantine.”

Hollyhood Bay Bay — “Trap” Feat. Young Dolph & Trapboy Freddy Dallas-based DJ Hollyhood Bay Bay (of “Ay Bay Bay” homage) recently linked Trapboy Freddy and Young Dolph for “Trap,” an 808-driven ode to the fast life. Dolph jokes, “I be dead fresh, b*tch closed caskets / I got money habits, tragic” and Freddy tears through a braggadocious verse where he lets us know he “pay for it cash, no writeoff.” Junglepussy — “Bad News” Junglepussy released her JP4 album last week. Yesterday she unveiled a visual for “Bad News,” an enchanting ode to being “on my own” which was perfectly augmented with an eerie visual of reds, purples, and chains.

Kevin Gates — “Weeks” Kevin Gates begins the melancholy “Weeks” rhyming “I ain’t took my chain off in weeks / if I tuck they gon / try to kill me anyway,” then proceeds to delve into the turmoil of the streets with his characteristic introspection and penchant for harmonies. Omarion — “Mutual” Feat. Wale Wale’s been tearing up features all year. This week he dropped some slick bars over “Mutual,” a funky track from Omarion’s upcoming The Kinection album. The DC rhymer crafted a seductive verse, rhyming “dark liquor make my intentions as clear as Patron.”