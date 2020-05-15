All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Apollo Brown & Che`Noir — “Hustle Don’t Give” Ft. Black Thought Black Thought and Che Noir deliver reflective, resilient verses over soulful Apollo Brown chops on “Hustle Don’t Give.” Noir affirms, “Every inch to the stage, I put my pen to this page.” while Black Thought bemoans the plight of kids who “don’t stand for sh*t, not even the court bailiff.” Drakeo The Ruler — “Bleed It” Freestyle LA’s Drakeo The Ruler is making sure the movement doesn’t stop, even if he’s incarcerated. This week he released a freestyle of Blueface’s “Bleed It,” seemingly delivering his verse over the phone and feeding fans who support and advocate for him.

AZ — “Found My Niche” Rap legend AZ is set to revisit a classic this summer when he drops his Doe Or Die 2 project. He gave his cult fanbase a reminder that his lyricism is still impeccable on “Found My Niche,” where he delves into a poignant tale of the relentless cycle of the drug trade in inner cities. Teejayx6 — “How Teejayx6 & Kasher Quon Got Arrested” On Detroit’s Teejayx6 latest track, he uses an awkward delivery to tell a story about him and his right hand man Kasher Quon crossing paths with the law.

Smokepurpp — “Off My Chest” Feat. Lil Pump One of rap’s youngest dynamic duos linked up again on “Off My Chest,” a track that utilizes chimes as the basis for a banger that harkens to the glory days of their “SoundCloud Rap” come up. Lil Skies — “Riot” Lil Skies gets flossy on “Riot,” a CashmoneyAP-drafted trap burner which was paired with a video featuring the young Pennslyvania rapper and his friends turning up like everyone wishes they could these days.

Lloyd Banks — “Painted Houses” Feat. Vado In the same month that 50 Cent called out Lloyd Banks’ work ethic in his latest book, the PLK has released his third song in as many weeks. “Painted Houses” shows “Banks Sinatra” and Vado talking filthy over a sinister beat that Griselda previously killed during their “Fire In The Booth” freestyle. Kelow Latesha — “Hibiscus” Freestyle Kelow Latesha is the latest artist from a buzzing PG County, Maryland rap scene. Last month she released the deluxe edition of her TSA album, and she’s already feeding her fans more. On her “Hibiscus” freestyle, she tears through an 808-based beat with clever lines like, “I’m carrying these n****s, I hurt my meniscus.”

Deante Hitchcock — Better The Atlanta rap scene is so muddled that some of its gems go overlooked. Count Deante Hitchcock in that category, but that should change after more people experience his debut Better album. The 10-track debut features a who’s who of young Atlanta such as JID, 6LACK, Young Nudy. But even with the star-studded tracklist, Hitchcock makes his presence felt on the project, especially on the reflective “Remember.” Kenny Mason — “Firestarter” Kenny Mason talks his talk on his “Firestarter” freestyle, declaring “science, art, and pain, every field I play in I demolish,” over a neck-snapping, piano-based instrumental. The single is from his oxymoronic Angelic Hoodrat album.