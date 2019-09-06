The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to put the best music in one place for you. This week, we had a boatload of videos from Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, Chance The Rapper, Lil Nas X, Mustard and Future, Post Malone, Earthgang, Danny Brown, as well as Rexx Life Rajj and Kenny Beats. There were also tracks released by Conway and the Super Slimey team of Future and Young Thug. Here’s the best of the rest:

Skyzoo & Pete Rock — “Eastern Conference All-Stars” Feat. Conway, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, Elzhi

Skyzoo got with some of the most respected spitters in the game on “Eastern Conference All-Stars,” where he traded bars with the Griselda crew and Elzhi over a glorious Pete Rock production. The single is from Rock and Skyzoo’s Retropolitan project.