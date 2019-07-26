The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to compile the best music in one place for you. This week was so chockful of new releases that we got two churning tracks called “F*ck It Up” — one featuring Iggy Azalea and Kash Doll and another with YBN Nahmir, City Girls, and Tyga. There were videos from Kevin Gates and Freddie Gibbs as well as songs from Big Sean, Future, Denzel Curry featuring Tate Kobang, Rico Nasty, and YBN Cordae featuring Anderson Paak. Nicki Minaj and DaBaby also put together a “Suge” remix, while Lil Nas X took “Old Town Road” to the far east in a remix with RM of K-Pop group BTS. Here’s the best of the rest:

Rick Ross — “Gold Roses” Feat. Drake

Rick Ross recently offered Drake a verse for “Money In The Grave” from The Best In The World Pack, and Drake returned the favor on “Gold Roses,” the first single from Ross’ upcoming Port Of Miami 2 project.

YBN Cordae — “We Gon Make It” Feat. Meek Mill

YBN Cordae’s debut album The Lost Boy is out. One of the standout songs from the project is “We Gon Make It,” a triumphant collaboration with Meek Mill. The two artists take turns reflecting on life’s obstacles over a Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes sample immortalized on Jay-Z, Beanie Sigel, and Scarface’s “Can’t Be Life” classic.