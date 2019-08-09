The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to put the best new music in one place for you. This week, there was new music from Brockhampton, as well as Pivot Gang, Kota The Friend, and theMind. There were also new songs from Rick Ross, Rexx Life Raj and SiR, who tabbed TDE partner Kendrick Lamar for “Hair Down.” Here’s the best of the rest:

Flying Lotus — “Black Heaven” Feat. Ras G

The hip-hop world is still reeling from the loss of LA Beat scene stalwart Ras G, who passed away last week. Longtime friend Flying Lotus decided to pay homage to Ras with “Black Heaven” a collaboration the two put together after a creative session that Lotus presciently described as “urgent” on the intro to the experimental, winding track.

Cousin Stizz — “Toast 2 That” Feat. Freddie Gibbs

Cousin Stizz delivered another taste of his imminent Trying To Find My Next Thrill project with “Toast 2 That,” a thumping ode to the small (and) large victories in life featuring Freddie Gibbs.

T-Pain — “Girlfriend” Feat. G-Eazy

T-Pain linked up with G-Eazy on the breezy “Girlfriend,” where the two artists take turns discussing their need for an extra girlfriend for trysts with their current girlfriends.