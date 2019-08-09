The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

08.09.19 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to put the best new music in one place for you. This week, there was new music from Brockhampton, as well as Pivot Gang, Kota The Friend, and theMind. There were also new songs from Rick Ross, Rexx Life Raj and SiR, who tabbed TDE partner Kendrick Lamar for “Hair Down.” Here’s the best of the rest:

Flying Lotus — “Black Heaven” Feat. Ras G

The hip-hop world is still reeling from the loss of LA Beat scene stalwart Ras G, who passed away last week. Longtime friend Flying Lotus decided to pay homage to Ras with “Black Heaven” a collaboration the two put together after a creative session that Lotus presciently described as “urgent” on the intro to the experimental, winding track.

Cousin Stizz — “Toast 2 That” Feat. Freddie Gibbs

Cousin Stizz delivered another taste of his imminent Trying To Find My Next Thrill project with “Toast 2 That,” a thumping ode to the small (and) large victories in life featuring Freddie Gibbs.

T-Pain — “Girlfriend” Feat. G-Eazy

T-Pain linked up with G-Eazy on the breezy “Girlfriend,” where the two artists take turns discussing their need for an extra girlfriend for trysts with their current girlfriends.

Around The Web

TAGSCousin StizzFlying Lotusfreddie gibbsPi'erre BourneVic Mensa
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.05.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP